Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

A police report from January claims a welfare check was conducted to ensure the talk show host's safety.

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

We all had a feeling that when Wendy Williams filed for divorce, some old dirt messy was going to be dug up…but not this damn messy.

According to Page Six, back in January, two officers from the Livingston Police Department in New Jersey conducted a welfare check on the iconic talk show host after an anonymous caller told authorities that her husband Kevin Hunter had been poisoning her.

A police report said that Hunter answered the door, but was very hesitant to let them into house, telling the officers that Williams was sick. However after explaining that they needed to check on the talk show host, he let them in, TMZ reported.

Police claimed that they found Williams in her bed, “with the blanket covering from neck to toe.” The report went on to say that when Hunter was asked to leave the room so that they could speak to Williams alone, he refused.

Williams later told them that she was healing from a broken shoulder and when asked if she was being poisoned, the 54-year-old tearfully replied, “Well, I’m very popular.” When asked a second time was she being hurt, she denied the accusations.

Eventually the police left.

It’s believed that the caller was someone who worked for Williams’ production company, the gossip website noted.

A few weeks ago Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years.  Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

While last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune.

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral. Even Hunter publicly apologized, saying he wasn’t proud of his “recent actions.”

 

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

