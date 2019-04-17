Kevin Hunter Apologizes As Alleged Mistress’ Lambo Is Towed

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter has apologized for his affair, according to multiple reports. In the wake of Williams’ divorce filing and her announcement on her show that she was planning a future for herself and her son without mentioning her husband of 21 years, Hunter has apparently recognized the impact of his actions.

His alleged affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, has reportedly resulted in his fathering the baby that she recently delivered in a Philadelphia hospital.

The affair was revealed in 2018 by The Daily Mail, the U.K. tabloid who followed Hunter and Hudson for a year when it appeared they were living together in a New Jersey estate not far from the home he shared with his wife.

Since then, Williams has taken two leaves from her show due to illness and what she later admitted were issues with sobriety. She moved into a sober house facility and at first refused to address the growing rumors about Hunter’s affair and Hudson’s pregnancy.

When she finally did, she said that there would be no divorce, but later changed her mind. Although she has never addressed the mistress or the rumors in detail, she recently told viewers during her “Hot Topics” segment that she now understood that her business is ‘everyone’s business.”

In his statement, Hunter says that he’s sorry and that he’s working on his own sobriety. The Daily Mail, once again, showed a gold Lamborghini that has been driven by Hunter and Hudson, being towed away. Hudson has not publicly commented on any relationship or confirmed that Hunter is the father of her recently born child, but has been photographed with Hunter on several occasions, including what looked like a beach vacation.

It has been said that Hunter, an executive producer on the show, has been fired, though other reports have said that hasn’t happened just yet, as the couple move to separate both personally and professionally.

Hunter’s statement read:

28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

‘I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

‘No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

‘I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.’

Wendy seems to be taking things in stride with the support of some surprising people.

