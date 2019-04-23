Home Depot Announces Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grant Winners

| 04.23.19
Home Depot’s Retool Your School Grant winners were announced this morning on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Melissa Brown, senior manager of marketing says she’s very excited about this year’s winners. Especially because they included a brand new campaign of the year award this year awarded to the school who ran the best campaign, not the most money.

Tennessee State received over 400,000 votes and won the campaign of the year award, like the other schools they received a $50,000 grant. Other winners include Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, and Fisk University.

Brown says Home Depot is excited to help HBCU’s make “impactful improvements.” Hear all of the winners in the audio above.

