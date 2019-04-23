DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Signs You’ve Met Your Soulmate

Dating can be fun, but if you’re looking for that one special someone it can be a bit frustrating or nerve-racking too. DL gives you 10 signs to look for that signify that you may have found your soulmate. If he/she supports and nurtures you that’s a great sign. Also, if you can spend time apart and not feel threatened…that’s an awesome sign! Listen to the list in the audio above.

