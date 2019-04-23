Arrest Warrant Issued For Teairra Mari Over Legal War With 50 Cent

It’s all fun and games until the cops are called… ain’t that right, Teairra Mari?

A Los Angeles judge has issued a bench warrant for the songstress after she reportedly failed to appear at a hearing for her legal battle with 50 Cent, Complex reports.

This is the latest development in an ongoing feud between the two that stems from Mari suing the rapper after he posted a pic from her leaked sex tape to his social media. However, a judge dismissed Mari’s case against the “power” star earlier this year, while also ordering her to pay 50 over $30,000 in legal fees. Since then, 50 Cent has taken shots at the “Love and Hip Hop” star on Instagram, often reminding her to pay him what she owes.

Mari has taken it all as a joke, responding to 50’s online antics with her own by releasing a diss track aimed at him called “I Ain’t Got It.” Most recently she posted a mock album cover featuring her face morphed over Forrest Gump and running from 50 who is hot on her trail like Morgan Freeman in “Driving Miss Daisy” — see the pic via the Instagram embed below.

After claiming she lacks the funds to pay the settlement, 50 has requested that the court take a look at her personal finances. As a result, Mari decided not to appear at court on Monday. The judge has now issued a $5,000 bench warrant that could lead to her arrest if she does not contact police, according to The Blast.

50 Cent uploaded a screenshot of The Blast’s article to his Instagram page along with the caption: “See the shit ain’t funny now, is it funky,” 50 wrote under the picture.

“You best be coming up with my money,” he added. “I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees. The Law is The Law.”

