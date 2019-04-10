Teairra Mari Responds To 50 Cent’s $30k Invoice With ‘I Aint Got It’ Diss Track

Earlier this year, 50 Cent was awarded over $30,000 in a revenge porn lawsuit that was filed against him by “Love & Hip Hop” star Teairra Mari.

She accused the rapper and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad of posting explicit photos and videos of her without her permission.

50 has been hitting up social media ever since his legal victory to remind the singer to pay up. Teairra has remained mum since the ruling — until now. It seems she has had enough of 50 pestering her on Instagram, so Mari has released in new song that takes aim at him, Complex reports. Have a listen to “I Ain’t Gout It” via the player above.

“Hey @50cent hit me ASAP I need you on this feature,” she wrote on her Instagram of the new song. “Not dropping it till’ I get your verse I got you… But #IAintGotIt.”

Referring to 50 as a “lame-ass n***a” in the track, Teairra sings to the hip-hop star that she doesn’t have the money.

50 previously said of Teairra: “This nut thinks she’s not going to pay,” he captioned a photo he lifted from her IG page showing Mari wearing a pink wig and a t-shirt with the words: “Ain’t got it” across the front.

“Somebody tell her they will lock her ass up for not responding in New York…. talking about she ain’t got it. That’s a new wig…where is my money,” he added.

Following Mari’s post asking the “Power” star to jump on her diss track, 50 responded: “the courts will get the message you’re sending you little come dumpster,” he wrote on IG.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE