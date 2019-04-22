Whitney Houston’s Rumored Lover Robyn Crawford Pens Book About Her Life With The Late Singer

Following the death of Whitney Houston in 2012, there has been much chatter about her relationship with longtime friend Robyn Crawford.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2016, Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown confirmed rumors that she had an affair with Crawford.

“I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney’s life, Whitney would still be alive today,” Brown said. “She didn’t have close friends with her anymore.”

Meanwhile, the filmmakers behind the 2017 Houston documentary “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” suggests that Houston died of a broken heart (her inability to be with Crawford), and not a drug overdose, as it was widely reported.

Crawford has pretty much remained mum since the death of her dear friend — until now.

Whitney’s former assistant shares fond memories about the music legend’s life and career in a new book titled “A Song for You,” according to Keys and Chords.

“Robyn traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed,” the outlet writes.

Houston and Crawford met as teens in East Orange, New Jersey, and when Whitney reached super star status, Crawford traveled the world with the singer as her assistant and later creative director. .

Deeply personal and heartfelt, “A Song for You” is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.”

Below is a description of the book:

With warmth, candor, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney’s life and career. She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed.

From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there.

“A Song For You – My Life With Whitney Houston” is scheduled for release on November 5th, 2019.

