Blind Filipino Girl Goes Viral With Her Incredible Whitney Houston Cover [Video]

A blind girl from a small fishing village in the Philippines has gone viral with her beautiful rendition of Whitney Houston’s cover of I Will Always Love You.

Elsie has never been to school and speaks no English, yet she memorizes the lyrics of her favorite songs and is making headlines after nailing the title track from The Bodyguard feature film. Her acapella version has received thousands of views on Facebook.

As noted by unilad.co.uk, the uploader wrote: “This is Elsie again with another song. She is blind since birth, cannot speak English but she memorized these songs and sings like an angel! She has never been to school, never learned English. She listens to songs and learns the song. She has one of the most Amazing voices I have ever heard. She lives in a small fishing village in the Philippines.”

One commenter wrote: That is what talent is. What an amazing young girl and her voice speaks for itself.

Another said: Wow! Brought tears to my eyes! Beautiful young lady with an amazing gift. Thank you for blessing the world with this video! Presume competence! She’s beautiful!

A third added: Omg that was absolutely amazing!! I always say no one can do Whitney like Whitney, clearly, I was very wrong!

One person gushed: I love you my sister, you have a beautiful gift an appointed and anointed voice. Use it to give God the glory, and God will bless you abundantly. God bless your family as they keep you in the place of worship, in the presence of God.

