Roland Martin Talks To Malcolm Nance About The Mueller Report

If You Missed It
| 04.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Last Thursday the Mueller report came out and Roland Martin says it confirmed a number of things, like the fact that “Trump is an absolute liar.” It revieled that he asked a number of public officials to lie to the American people.

Martin talks to MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance about what the report means. Nance says that even though Trump and his people swear that he did not have any contact with Russia in 2016 the “exact opposite was found out.” He says that the report shows no “criminal conspiracy” but in the first section it breaks down “how the trump campaign accepted all of the benefits” of the Russian efforts.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Malcolm Nance , Mueller Report , Roland Martin

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close