Roland Martin Talks To Malcolm Nance About The Mueller Report

Last Thursday the Mueller report came out and Roland Martin says it confirmed a number of things, like the fact that “Trump is an absolute liar.” It revieled that he asked a number of public officials to lie to the American people.

Martin talks to MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance about what the report means. Nance says that even though Trump and his people swear that he did not have any contact with Russia in 2016 the “exact opposite was found out.” He says that the report shows no “criminal conspiracy” but in the first section it breaks down “how the trump campaign accepted all of the benefits” of the Russian efforts.

