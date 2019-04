A man on Jeopardy is on a 10 day winning streak! Last night he won $131,000 and over all he’s won $697,787. He is in second place for the most wins only behind the legend Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak. Huggy thinks he’ll be able to beat that record, as long as Tom doesn’t jump on his bandwagon.

