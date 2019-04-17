Tatyana Ali Announces She Expecting Second Child

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum Tatyana Ali, 40, has announced on Instagram she is expecting her second child with husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.

Ali shared the news on Sunday along with a photo of her baby bump.

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry,” she wrote — see the post below.

The actress and her hubby, who tied the knot in July 2016, are already parents to 2-year-old son Edward Aszard.

During an 2017 interview with ET, just before the couple’s first wedding anniversary, Ali dished about how hectic her life had become and the best advice she received from her grandmother.

“It’s nuts and I’m tired, but I wouldn’t go back and have it any other way,” she gushed. “It’s amazing. Everything feels full.”

“[My grandmother] told me to ‘make my own Heaven,’ and no matter where you are in your life, no matter what’s going on, whether you’re up or down, or you’re rich or poor or whatever, you can make your own Heaven,” she said.

After sharing the exciting news that she is expecting another baby, Ali followed up with a pic of her baby boy pretending to talk to his unborn sibling on the telephone.

“‘Who are you calling?’ I asked. He said, ‘the baby in Mama’s tummy’ – Already in cahoots,” she captioned the image — see the Instagram post below:

