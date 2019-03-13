CLOSE
[WATCH] Filmmaker Drops Amazing Trailer For Gritty Remake Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

‘In West Philadelphia born and raised’ and with that a classic TV show was launched, an entertainment icon was born and the memories of 90’s kids were made forever.

Now a filmmaker has taken the classic show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribiero, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons and  Jeff “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes and given it an updated spin. And, trust us, it’s GENIUS.

Writer/director/cinematographer Morgan Cooper re-imagined the Fresh Prince as a drama that takes the original concept of the show – a Philly kid named Will being sent from his Philly hometown to his uncle’s gorgeous Bel-Air home because he’s getting into trouble – and expands on it.

In the 2019 version, that trouble is gun possession, which leads Will’s mother to force him to move. The trailer, shot beautifully and set on a gorgeous California property, recasts all the major roles so perfectly it’s amazing.

Even Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali was in her feelings, as was most of Black Twitter.

 

 

We figure Morgan will be getting some calls from some VIP’s pretty soon. Since Instagram has been down and Smith has been traveling the planet to fulfill his bucket list aspirations on his YouTube show,  we haven’t yet heard from him yet. But we’d bet on Cooper getting a call from Will or Netflix or both pretty soon.

Although, the truth is that while Smith was the star of the show, it would land on Benny Medina (who now manages Jennifer Lopez) and Quincy Jones for Cooper to use the characters as they are the show’s actual creators.

