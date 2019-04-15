Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Little’

This week Oleebo reviews Little, staring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. The film is about a woman who is magically turned into her 13-year-old self and is full of twists and turns. Oleebo calls the script “fun” because everyone is hilarious and so believable. The only issue with the movie was that there are lots of movies like it, the only difference he says is that it’s Black people.

