This week was full of basketball foolishness! The Big Baller Brand lost their only client, Magic quit and so much more. But, Paul Pierce went full on Bama mode when he decided to compare himself and the legacy of his career to that of Dwayne Wade. Huggy is convinced that Jussie Smollett must be behind that.

