Yara Shahidi has been prepping for the release of her new film The Sun Is Also A Star, due in theaters May 17, but she’s still got time to be a great big sister.

Much like her scenes in black-ish, Yara took some time out to help her little brother Sayeed with his dating life this week. Back in 2017, Sayeed asked A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid to Homecoming and she said it was the “BEST. SURPRISE. EVER.” This year, thanks to Yara and the homies, Sayeed nailed his promposal too.

“After big sister FaceTime consultations, conversations with his homies and knowing what would make her smile, Sayeed SURPRISED Storm with the CUTEST promposal,” Yara told her followers on Instagram, posting a photo of the sweet moment.

Yara Shahidi’s little brother is going to prom with Storm Reid, and I desperately needed this cuteness! 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/9U2xPiZcDs — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) April 10, 2019

On his own social media, Sayeed wrote, “So Lucky I get to go to my first prom with her.”

Storm responded “He’s just the absolute sweetest. Saturday can’t come fast enough.”

Peep their young love up top and on the flip — and yes, we love a good roller set too, Storm!

Source: Bossip.com

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm Reid To Prom And It Was TOO Cute was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com