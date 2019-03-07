CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Yara ShahidiNaomi Osaka and Adwoa Aboah are among the 20 new faces in Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of dolls honoring inspiring women between the ages of 19 and 85. The collection is a part of a campaign celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary. 

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all blossom and shine. #YouCanBeAnything.”

According to PEOPLE, Barbie plans to donate $1 from any doll sold (up to $250,000) to the Dream Gap Project, “an initiative that raises awareness about the limiting factors girls face when trying to accomplish their dreams.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Barbie , Black dolls , Naomi Osaka , Yara Shahidi

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close