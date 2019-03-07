Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

Yara Shahidi, Naomi Osaka and Adwoa Aboah are among the 20 new faces in Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of dolls honoring inspiring women between the ages of 19 and 85. The collection is a part of a campaign celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary.

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all blossom and shine. #YouCanBeAnything.”

According to PEOPLE, Barbie plans to donate $1 from any doll sold (up to $250,000) to the Dream Gap Project, “an initiative that raises awareness about the limiting factors girls face when trying to accomplish their dreams.”

