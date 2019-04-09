It’s So Cold On The Ship! But There Are Ways To Stay Warm

If you’re on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage and your cabin is cold, you’re not alone! Tom says the whole ship is cold! But, Damon shared a suggestion with Jacque that may actually help you out. If you turn your shower on as hot as it’ll get and leave the door open it’ll warm up your room. If you’re worried about saving water Kym suggests sleeping on your balcony if you have one.

