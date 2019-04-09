If you’re on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage and your cabin is cold, you’re not alone! Tom says the whole ship is cold! But, Damon shared a suggestion with Jacque that may actually help you out. If you turn your shower on as hot as it’ll get and leave the door open it’ll warm up your room. If you’re worried about saving water Kym suggests sleeping on your balcony if you have one.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “It’s So Cold On The Ship! But There Are Ways To Stay Warm”
Soo Cool.
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . Read More