Damon and his wife are getting ready for the Fantastic Voyage! They’re excited and ready to go, but Damon is a little nervous. Maxwell will be on the ship and he can’t help but worry about keeping his wife away from him. Think about it, the guy has a full head of hair, and he can sing! He could steal anyone’s girl!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: