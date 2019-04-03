Reverend Al Sharpton Shows Love For Tom Joyner

Reverend Al Sharpton is showing Tom Joyner some major love this weekend by honoring him at the National Action Network’s gala. But before that, he has some kind words to share. He explains that the Tom Joyner Morning Show gave Black people a space “where we could be heard unfiltered.” Sharpton thanks Joyner for giving Black America a “voice.” And also credits Joyner with making HBCUs become a “factor” and nationally recognized. “If you hadn’t given us a voice we’d be a lot worse than we are,” he says. The outpouring of love and support leaves Joyner speechless.

