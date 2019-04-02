CLOSE
Cardi B, Travis Scott To Headline Jay-Z’s Made In America

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B and Travis Scott are heading to the City of Brotherly Love to headline Jay-Z‘s annual Made in America festival.

Live Nation and Roc Nation announced Tuesday that the festival will return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 for Labor Day weekend.

Other performers include Juice WRLD, James Blake, Kodak Black, Kaskade, Tierra Whack, Blueface, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Jacob Banks, KAYTRANADA, Grace Carter and Pink Sweat$.

Tickets for general public go on sale Friday. Subscribers of Jay-Z’s streaming service, Tidal, will have access to purchase tickets through a presale on Tuesday.

Earnings from the festival will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, and a portion of proceeds will support The REFORM Alliance.

