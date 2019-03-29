CLOSE
Jay-Z, Beyonce Dedicate GLAAD Award To Her Uncle

(AP Photo)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have dedicated their GLAAD award to her uncle, who died of HIV-related complications.

The musical power couple received the LGBTQ advocacy group’s Vanguard Award on Thursday during its 30th annual media awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The group says the award honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Jay-Z honored his mother, Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was featured last year in his song and video “Smile.”

Beyonce told the audience one of her most beautiful memories about respect was on her tour “looking out from the stage every night and seeing the hardest gangsta trappin’ right next to the most fabulous queen.”

She said witnessing the battle of her uncle Johnny was a painful experience.

