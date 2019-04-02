CLOSE
Cardi B, Meek Mill And Migos To Perform At NYC Summer Jam Show

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B, Meek Mill and Migos will perform at the annual Summer Jam concert , one of the year’s top hip-hop shows.

New York radio station Hot 97 announced Monday that the June 2 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will also include performances by Tory Lanez, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, City Girls, Davido and Funk Flex.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Rich the Kid, Casanova, Melii, Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll will also hit the stage at Summer Jam, which typically includes a number of surprise guest performers.

Summer Jam will also host its Festival Stage for emerging artists, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. Performers include Trippie Redd, City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus and G4 Boyz.

 

