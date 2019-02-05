Philadelphia Passes Bill To Symbolically Ban R. Kelly From City

Controversial singer R. Kelly has been symbolically banned from ever stopping by for a visit in the city of Philadelphia.

On Thursday (January 31), the Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a resolution to “mute” R Kelly, nme.com reported. The bill doesn’t officially forbid the R&B singer from physically visiting the city, it simply serves as “a public declaration” that “this city doesn’t welcome” him.

Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Councilwoman Helen Gym, a co-sponsor of the resolution said: “I believe that R Kelly and predators like him should be shamed and banished from the public sphere.”

Let’s be honest about it – if R. Kelly’s victims were young white girls, he would already be locked up for life. It’s a disgrace that he remains free to be the predator that he is. And I can promise you it will soon change… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 3, 2019

Kelly has not been convicted of any crimes but he is now being investigated by the FBI, according to TMZ. Specifically, the FEDS are looking into claims that the singer transported a minor across state lines for the purpose of sex. If proved true, R. Kelly faces up to 10 years in prison for violating the Mann Act.

An attorney for R. Kelly told Associated Press last month: “The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone.”

Meanwhile, famed attorney Michael Avenatti noted what many of us have been saying for years, and that is… if R. Kelly’s victims were white girls, he would have long been buried under the jail.

“Let’s be honest about it – if R. Kelly’s victims were young white girls, he would already be locked up for life,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “It’s a disgrace that he remains free to be the predator that he is. And I can promise you it will soon change…”

As we previously reported, following the premiere of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, R. Kelly was dropped by RCA Records amid cries from the growing #MuteR.Kelly movement. He is now said to be looking for a distributor for his album of new songs.

