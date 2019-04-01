Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji have spilled the tea about her rumored engagement.

According to Us Weekly, the duo have confirmed that the Emmy-nominated performer is indeed engaged to longtime love Louis Diame.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30.

“We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Ellis revealed to ETt. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

I'm on the cover of @Essence for their beauty issue! I will forever appreciative Essence for always uplifting me. pic.twitter.com/JauFgGPl4f — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 25, 2019

Orji added: “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

Engagement rumors began swirling last week, after Rae’s Essence magazine cover was released and fans noticed the diamond ring on her left hand. Rae made no mention of her relationship status in the article, which she shared on social media.

She captioned a series of snapshots: “Four years ago, when all I had was a web series and a book, @Essence put me on my first cover with four incredible women I look up to: Ava [DuVernay], Mara [Brock Akil], Shonda [Rhimes] and Ms. Debbie [Allen]. It was their ‘Game Changers’ issue and I kept thinking, ‘I can’t believe they chose me.’ That cover meant so much to me because it validated my work on a platform I respected AND it was a nurturing recognition of promise, a promise that I didn’t necessarily see in myself at the time.”

She continued: “Four years later — entering the fourth season of my TV show, and shooting my fourth movie in New York — they honored me with this solo cover. Thank you, Essence, for helping me to deliver on that promise you saw years ago, and changing the game for me.”

“Insecure” earned eight nods at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards over the weekend— including Outstanding Comedy Show, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Show (Rae) and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series — but didn’t win any awards.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE