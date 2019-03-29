Ex Day Care Worker Arrested And Accused Of Pinching, Shoving 6-Year-Old

A former daycare worker has reportedly been charged with child cruelty for allegedly abusing a young boy in her care, reports Channel 2 Action News.

Shenundre Love, 21, is accused of pinching a 6-year-old at Always Kids Child Care in Georgia and pushing him off a chair.

According to reports Love was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

When asked about the arrest, an employee at the child care facility told the station that Love was “a substitute” who is no longer associated with the center.

According to Love’s warrant, she pinched the child repeatedly, leaving multiple bruises on the boy’s neck, back, shoulder and arm. The entire incident was captured on the day care’s surveillance system, Channel 2 reports.