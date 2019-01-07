Love And Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges

An already controversial reality TV show star has been arrested…again. Tommie Lee appears on the last season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta was accused last October of bashing her young daughter’s head into a locker at school and various other charges including stalking.

The AJC.com reports:

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, who goes by “Tommie Lee” on the VH1 reality show, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school, court records show.\

The charges stem from a few days in the middle of October 2018, according to the indictment.

Jefferson is accused of grabbing one of her children by the hair and shoving their head into a metal locker at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, according to an Oct. 16 police warrant. She also allegedly slapped the child’s hands with a purse strap and cursed at the child.

