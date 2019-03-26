Inside Her Story: Georgia’s Heart Beat Abortion Bill

There is a new bill in Georgia that would make abortion illegal at the time when a doctor can detect a heart beat; which is usually 6 weeks gestation. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Representative Erica Thomas who is strongly opposed to this bill.

Thomas is 5 months pregnant herself and didn’t find out that she was pregnant at about 8 weeks. She tells the TJMS crew, she and her husband chose to have their baby. But, she doesn’t believe the state government should be able to make that decision for another woman. Especially because most women don’t even know they’re pregnant until about 6 weeks.

She says the bill does say that a woman who is a victim of rape or incest is able to abort. But, only after they have filed a police report; which is an issue because “a lot of these women don’t want to go to the police.” And Thomas doesn’t believe they should have to “involve the system in their lives before they do something that’s very personal to them.”

The bill is back in the House today and can be on the Governors desk by morning. Thomas urges people to call the house of representatives at (404)656-5020 and tell them “do not let this bill hit the floor.”

