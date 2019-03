Yesterday all 16 of the charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped yesterday and white Chicago is outraged. Sybil says they’re more upset about this than they are about the murders taking place on the south side and the police killing Black kids. Jussie Smollett should be the least of their worries. But, they feel like he disrespected them.

