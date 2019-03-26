Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys Say All Criminal Charges Dropped

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.
Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.
A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.
Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.
Smollett, who is black and gay, plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.
Smollett reported that he had been attacked on his way home from a sandwich shop. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed they shouted, “This is MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. He asserted that he could see one of the men was white because he could see the skin around his eyes.
Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Police said Smollett paid the men $3,500.
The men are brothers Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, and one of them had worked on “Empire.” An attorney for them has said the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping their careers.
Police have also said that before the attack, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where “Empire” is shot. The FBI, which is investigating that letter, has declined to comment on the investigation.
6 thoughts on “Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys Say All Criminal Charges Dropped”
Too bad, AAW, it can’t buy you off this thread. This is the Chicago Police Department where they think it’s okay to shoot someone 16 times in the back all the while that person is running away from you. Did something go on that night, yes. Will we ever know the full truth, no. But I’m willing to put my money on Smollett’s possible half-truth version than Chicago police.
I’m not a victim-minded, myopic sheep like you are. Sheep always live in fear and follow other sheep, usually right off of a cliff because they are too dumb to think for themselves. So when someone doesn’t agree with your sheepliness, it scares you so you have to come up with other “I’m a poor, helpless, weak, stupid sheep” excuses to try and prove nonsense points.
And it took what?….Roughly over a month to over charge Jussie with 16 felony counts implementing MEGA in a racist attack, but no racist are charged for lying on black people. We see stories every week where some black person has 911 called on them by a racist for doing normal s**t, no charges filed. Whether Jussie lied or not 16 felony counts is way excessive considering no MEGA racist were hurt by what he said. Meanwhile killer cop of Antwon Rose walks away free no charges.
Yea I believe he didn’t make this story up just as much as I believe Trump didn’t collude with Russia during the election…money and fame buys your way out of anything.
I’m waiting to see our resident bigots who frequent this website come on here and comment on Jussie Smollett’s charges being dropped, like they rushed on here to defend their fake prez. The fake prez who’s miserable af being a fake prez.
Hmmm. Someone is lying – my money is on blue racists. They lie so much, I don’t believe nary a word from their twisted evil lying mouths. You know what’s crazy. That police chief looks like Omarosa – a straight fool. Always strutting for the white man against your own brother to prove you ain’t down for just “black people.” Whomever is elected should fire his stepin fetchin sambo behind. Let’s see that blue racist get on tv now, or will his stupid behind be on mute.