CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Former NFL Player Pacman Jones Reaches Plea In Casino Case

Leave a comment

RISING SUN, Ind. (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has accepted a plea agreement following his arrest at a southeastern Indiana casino.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Jones initially faced charges including battery, cheating at gambling and resisting arrest.

Court records show additional cheating charges were filed Thursday. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens told the newspaper they were dismissed as part of the plea, which has to be approved by a judge.

Jones’ attorney, David Zerbe, declined to comment.

Jones was arrested in February at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old is accused of becoming verbally combative and disorderly after agents were called to investigate possible cheating.

Jones spent eight seasons with the Bengals, and played for the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Famous Folks from Indiana
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Adam "Pacman" Jones , arrest , Indiana , Rising Star Casino

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close