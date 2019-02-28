News
HomeNewsNational News

NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Leave a comment

(Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office)

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 35-year-old free agent was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication at the Rising Star Casino reports Yahoo Sports.

Police were reportedly called to investigate a patron for possible cheating in the casino’s table games room sometime after 3 a.m.

According to reports an incident report stated that “Upon arrival, (Jones) immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with IGC Enforcement Agents” and casino personnel. Jones was reportedly “placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest.”

He was booked into the Dearborn County jail. The agency said its investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Celebrity Jailbirds
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Adam Jones , arrest , casino , NFL player , Pacman Jones

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close