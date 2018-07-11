Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Gets In Fight With Airport Worker Captured On Video

NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones is usually the one doing the hitting. However, on Tuesday evening, we’re finding out, he was the hit-ee, so to speak. According to AJC.com, Jones, a native of the ATL, was assaulted by an airport worker at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police said.

The man who hit Jones, Frank Ragin, made a gesture toward the NFL free agent around 10pm Tuesday, according to Atlanta police. Jones confronted the man about what he meant by the gesture and the two began to argue, according to police.

You can see it go down in the video above. Jones tries to take off his backpack, but instead throws a haymaker at Ragin. The two exchange shots until Pacman lands the knockdown blow with an overhand right, sending Ragin to the floor.

Ragin did get some blows in, injuring Jones’ face. He also allegedly struck Jones’ companion, who has not been identified, injuring her hand.

Police said Jones, 34, then pushed Ragin to the ground. Police eventually determined Ragin was the primary aggressor.

Ragin, who was charged with two counts of battery, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Jones and his companion declined medical treatment.

Jones, who was drafted in 2005 out of West Virginia by the Tennessee Titans, has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. The cornerback played in nine games for the Bengals last season.

