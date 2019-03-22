DeRay Davis: It’s Not The Rich People’s Fault Your Kid Didn’t Get Into College

While lots of people are outraged by the college admissions scandal, DeRay Davis is not one of those people.

Davis told the Tom Joyner Morning Show, he prides himself on always being there for his kids during, “the hard times and the financial moments,” like paying to keep them in school.

He would do the same thing to help his kids be successful… and has! The comedian says his kids have put him in a position to have to buy them out of “a few detentions” and suspensions. He believes parents with means should be able to give their kids an advantage,”That’s why you work hard to pay that extra money.” Adding, “if the schools wanted the smart kids they would have let them in.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

What do you think? Should rich people be able to pay for perks?

