DeRay Davis: ‘I’ve Got To Clear My Name’

DeRay Davis is performing standup in New York this weekend because, “I’ve Got To Go Clear My Name” he says.

With all the negative energy going around he’s trying to stay on stage as much as possible. He insists that there will not be a “Survivng DeRay Davis,” documentary coming out. And he promises he’s “not trying to build a wall,” he’s just trying to tell jokes.

In addition to stand up he’s also an actor and he stars in FX’s Snowfall. It’s coming back soon and he says he really enjoys the drama of it and getting to be “as mean as my mama’s boyfriend’s used to be.”

He says “you can’t get too many Oscars by being funny all the time,” and he still doesn’t have “Dave Chappelle money” so he’s still working hard.

Catch him this weekend at Carolines on Broadway in New York.

