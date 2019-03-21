CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Black Man Detained While Moving Into His Own Home

Leave a comment

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties of Kansas has asked for a state investigation after a black man was detained by local police while moving into his own home.

The ACLU said Thursday that Karle Robinson was held at gunpoint and handcuffed as he moved into a home he had purchased in Tonganoxie, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

Robinson says police harassed him and that Tonganoxie’s police chief stopped him from filing a racial bias complaint.

Police Chief Greg Lawson says he had not seen the ACLU’s allegations and would comment later.

ACLU alleges a pervasive culture of racial bias exists in the Tonganoxie Police Department. The organization asked Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to investigate or refer the group’s complaint to the Kansas Commission on Officers Standards and Training.

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

American Civil Liberties , Kansas , Karle Robinson , Police , racial profiling

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close