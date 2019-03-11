Boy Forced To Urinate In Classroom Trash Can, Wear Garbage Bags [Video]

At a press conference scheduled for today, the parents of an eight year old child will be joined by their Attorney Toni Jaramilla, Esq. and civil rights activist Najee Ali, as they announce government tort filing and civil litigation.

This legal action is in response to an 8 year old, African American third grader of the Los Angeles Unified School District whose teacher refused to let him take a bathroom break. Instead, his teacher required him to urinate in a trash can in front of his classmates inside the classroom. The child urinated on himself as well and was further humiliated when he had two plastic trash bags placed on him as he was forced to sit in urine stained clothing the entire day.

Sonia Mongol, the child’s mother said her son was forced to sit in his own urine-soaked clothing and wear two plastic trash bags after his teacher refused to allow him to use the restroom. Mogul said her son was humiliated having to wear the trash bags all day. Now, she said her son still gets teased and bullied over what happened.

The mother said her son asked again this week to go to the bathroom and was denied. When he was finally allowed to go, he was locked out of his classroom

“New restroom laws need to be put into place. Children should be able to go to the restroom whenever they have to go. Our child did not deserve this, no child deserves to be treated this way. We are outraged, but this will be used not just to make conditions better for our child but for our children,” Sonia Mongol said.

“No child should come to school and be humiliated by his teacher. This teacher should have protected his student. Instead this teacher allowed his student to be mocked and ridiculed by other student’s.” said Najee Ali about the situation.

As was stated up top, the child’s parents have retained civil rights and employment law attorney, Toni Jaramilla who is one of the most prominent attorneys in her field, representing victims of abuse, harassment, discrimination, sexual assault.

Attorney Jaramilla states: “This case is infuriating as it is heartbreaking. As parents, we have a right to expect that when we send our children to school, they will be educated and not humiliated. As the 2nd largest school district in the nation, LAUSD serves a large and diverse population of families. While many of its teachers are excellent, it must be held accountable for the teachers and administrators who are abusive and who cause long term psychological harm to our children.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE