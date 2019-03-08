CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los Angeles Trail

Leave a comment

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near a hiking trail in a black duffle bag in Hacienda Heights, California. The girl’s body was found by Los Angeles County workers and is believed to have been dumped late Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

 

Police have released composite photos of the girl as well as pics of the kind of bag she was found in and the clothes she was wearing in the hopes that someone can identify the girl. She is described as African-American, anywhere from 8-13 years old approximately 4’5 and weighed about 55 pounds. Police say there was no visible trauma to the body and are working with local agencies to try to find out who she was.

“It is a suspicious-death investigation. There were no obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the Los Angeles Times. “We don’t have any idea who this child is.”

Sadly, she was found in a top that read Future Princess, but someone took away that possibility. Anyone with information or a tip can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) You can also download the P3 Tips app and provide information on the case via your smartphone.

PHOTOS: LAPD

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Black girls , Crime , Los Angeles

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close