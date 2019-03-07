R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Contacts Family After Gaye King’s Explosive Interview With Singer

One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, has finally contacted her family following the singer’s volatile TV interview on Wednesday with Gayle King.

Savage’s parents have long claimed that Kelly had brainwashed their daughter into staying with him. She is allegedly one of his “girlfriends” and has been estranged from her family since 2017.

Her parents have accused the singer of keeping her against but when Savage contacted her parents for the first time in two year, she insisted she is “OK where I am and I’m happy.”

#BREAKING: After her parents’ press conference about #RKelly’s interview this morning, Joycelyn Savage calls their lawyer @AttorneyGriggs’ office: “I’ve told you guys a million million times I’m okay where I am, and I’m happy.” @wsbradio @kiss1041fm pic.twitter.com/3kwEpc2q2r — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) March 6, 2019

In a viral video of the phone call (see clip above), she can be heard saying: “I have told you guys a million, million times that I am OK where I am and I’m happy, so I just want to let you know that.”

Still — her mother wonders if her daughter is so happy, why hasn’t she called or visited family in two years.

When her sisters tell her they love her, Savage replies: “I love you too.”

She then repeats her earlier statement that she is safe, happy and pretty much wants her family to leave her alone.

In a press conference held before Savage made the phone call, her 18-year-old sister Jailyn said: “She would have called home by now. She would have called my mom, my dad, my little sister. I know for a fact that my sister is not OK. R. Kelly is mentally destroying her. I just want her home. He has put a lot of things in her head that makes her think the world is out to get her.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs, said: “We are glad to finally hear from Joycelyn today. After speaking with her little sister, Joycelyn paused from the seemingly prepared script and was able to share her love for her family. We hope that today was the first step to re-establishing a loving relationship with her family.”

The parents attempts to contact their daughter was featured in the explosive “Surviving R Kelly” docuseries.

Kelly denied the accusations of sexual abuse during his conversation with King this week.

“Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors – not true,” he said.

On Thursday morning, “CBS This Morning” aired King’s discussion with Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who are romantically linked with Kelly and whose parents accuse the singer of keeping them as “sex slaves.”

“We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are a family, all together,” Clary said.

Last month the R&B star was hit 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four women.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE