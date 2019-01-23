Erykah Badu And Dream Hampton Erupt In Twitter War Over ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

“Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer Dream Hampton previously revealed that she reached out to Erykah Badu to appear in the series, which aired earlier this month on Lifetime.
Badu is now shading her claims and is demanding dream provide receipts proving she had invited the singer to add her voice to the controversy.
Badu and hampton engaged in a war of words on Twitter yesterday (January 22) over the issue. The posts began after Erykah responded to a Twitter user who mentioned that the artist had declined to take part in “Surviving R. Kelly.” Peep the tweets below.
“Not surprised she worked with him and when they were asking folks to be in the documentary they asked her and she declined to be in the documentary,” wrote user @jacquemarquez.
Badu replied, “That’s not true. I’ve never worked with him, don’t know him personally , and was never asked to be a part of the documentary.”
When another user asked: ”But we’re you defending his actions at your concert? I think some of us are more interested in getting clarity on that”
Ms. Badu replied, “The video clearly is not a defense or justification of anyone’s actions . I’m not interested in qualifying the actions of others. I was sending a message of love to all involved who are HURTING. More importantly, I addressed the vicious cycle of abuse. The video is in my feed.”
After denying having worked with Kelly and insisting she was never asked to be in the documentary, Hampton added to the conversation that she and her fellow producers tried to contact Erykah to be in the doc because: “I wanted clarity on two things: 1) a quote attributed to her, “No one has done more for Black people than R. Kelly” & 2) what she was thinking when she called him her “brother” at Soul Train Awards.”
Erykah again denied that she’d been asked to appear in “Surviving R. Kelly,” saying she “wasn’t a necessary component” and asked for an apology from Hampton.
As noted by the nme.com, dream dismissed the idea of apologising to the R&B songstress while also declining to provide screenshots of the texts that requested Badu’s presence in the documentary. See those tweets below.
One thought on “Erykah Badu And Dream Hampton Erupt In Twitter War Over ‘Surviving R. Kelly’”
