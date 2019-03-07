R. Kelly Accused Having Sex With 13-Yr-Old Girl And Giving Her Herpes

Lord have mercy! Here we go with more bad news about R. Kelly.

Reports coming out of Detroit say authorities there are accusing the singer of having sex with a girl when she 13-year-old. Not only that, but he’s said to have eventually given her herpes.

Detectives in Detroit are looking into the new allegation against the embattled R&B star, who is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago, according to CBS 2.

The sex happened in 2001 says the victim, now 30. She went on to explain that Kelly, 52, first had sex at a hotel in Detroit on Dec. 30, 2001, and then at the singer’s recording studio (in Detroit) a few weeks later.

Four years would go by while the woman visited Kelly at his residence in Atlanta, which is where he allegedly passed the sexually transmitted virus on to her.

The as yet unnamed woman is not living in Michigan at this time, but detectives reportedly plan to fly her in for an interview.

“We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told the outlet.

Speaking of herpes and R. Kelly, a 21-year-old woman named Faith Rodgers filed a lawsuit against the singer in New York Supreme Court earlier this year, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 19 and gave her herpes.

Three of Kelly’s alleged victims in Chicago were under the age of 17 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Enveloped in trouble, Kelly was out on bond on those charges until Wednesday (03-06-19), when he was taken into custody for failing to pay $161,000 in child support.

Of course the whole world knows how he forcefully and angrily denied the sex abuse charges in an interview on “CBS This Morning” that aired Wednesday. He has pleaded not guilty.

