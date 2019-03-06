CLOSE
Tiny Shares Footage From T.I.’s Sister’s Beautiful Homegoing Service [Video]

T.I.‘s older sister, Precious Harris, passed away Feb. 22 after suffering an asthma attack on the road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle she was driving and crash the car. She died a week later from her injuries at age 66.

Harris was reportedly surrounded by family with T.I. and Tiny halting production on their reality show to be with her during her final moments. Harris and her brother were very close so naturally the rapper literally rolled out the red carpet for her homegoing service, which was a grand celebration of her life.

Tiny shared a few clips on social media from Harris’ funeral, showing performances and speeches from Tip and Precious’ son.

“U went up the strong way @preciousharris1913 u would of been like  Whuuuutt!! I’m a superstar! Your home going just showed how special of an individual u are!!” Tiny wrote on Instagram.

She also performed with her band Xscape at the funeral and later shared a montage of videos and photos from the service, along with the caption:

“I didn’t play about you when u were living sis & we didn’t play with u taking u out of here. U went up the strong way @preciousharris1913 u would of been like Whuuuutt!! I’m a superstar! Your home going just showed how special of an individual u are!! U woulda been proud. Your brother did an amazing speech about u, your son too! @kamayadaplug Stepped up & made sure u everything u was suppose to have. I sang for you.. all your @officialxscape girls did! @keke_wyatt tore the house downnnnn!! @tiffanybleu opening it up, sing Missing You.. the perfect song for your celebration!! Shine on sis!! & throw some of that shine down on me!! Till we meet again…R.I.H”

I didn't play about you when u were living sis & we didn't play with u taking u out of here. U went up the strong way @preciousharris1913 u would of been like Whuuuutt!! I'm a superstar! Your home going just showed how special of an individual u are!! U woulda been proud. Your brother did an amazing speech about u, your son too! @kamayadaplug Stepped up & made sure u everything u was suppose to have. I sang for you.. all your @officialxscape girls did! @keke_wyatt tore the house downnnnn!! @tiffanybleu opening it up, sing Missing You.. the perfect song for your celebration!! Shine on sis!! & throw some of that shine down on me!! Till we meet again…R.I.H 🙏🏽👑❤️⭐️

