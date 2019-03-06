Roland Martin: Black People Need To Be In Positions Of Power

Black people like to see ourselves represented in media but we also like to see ourselves represented in positions of power.

Roland Martin and Sarah Glover, president of the National Association of Black Journalists, discuss the lack of diversity in CNN’s executive positions.

There are Black people on air at CNN but not in executive positions. There are no Black executive producers, no Black senior Vice Presidents or Vice Presidents.

One of the strangest things to them is that CNN refuses to meet with NABJ. The organization has met with or has meeting scheduled with the other major networks but CNN.

Glover says that at this point NABJ would like to see a “civil rights audit” conducted on the company.

The fact is that “Fox News has more Black people in senior executive positions than CNN.” The president of Fox Business network is Black.

Meanwhile there has not been a Black executive producer at CNN since 2014.

