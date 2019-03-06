Cosby PR Guru In Talks To Work With R. Kelly

R. Kelly, seeing his future is looking bleaker and bleaker, has reached out to the man who handled Bill Cosby‘s mess because he wants avoid being the subject of another “public lynching of a successful black man in America.”

Hmm, that doesn’t quite make sense to us ’cause that’s exactly what did happen to Cosby. Although, like Kelly, he created his own problems and the atmosphere for what happened.

In any event, Cosby’s public relations guru, Andrew Wyatt, tells The Blast he has been in talks with Kelly and is in the process of hashing out a deal to officially join his team.

Wyatt says he’s joining Team Kelly because he sees similarities between the two cases and he wants to prevent another “public lynching of a successful black man in America.” According to Wyatt, there are people who have a legitimate “axe to grind” by convicting “black men in the court of public opinion.”

Wyatt goes on to point out that like Cosby, Kelly was already found not guilty during a trial, yet continues to be a target by officials. He feels that there is something bigger going on behind the scenes of Kelly’s criminal charges, and firmly believes there is a “racist war” to be fought.

Now, as far as Kelly sitting with Gayle King for that explosive interview that’s currently making news, Wyatt considers that a bad move.

“I would not have advised him to sit down with an interview with all these counts facing him,” Wyatt says, adding that he has a strategy in mind on how to change the tide on Kelly.

“We have to show this is no different than a tour,” adding, “It’s a tour called the race war and sex war against black men in America.” He compares the current state of race in America to a “21st Century ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’”

He says that Black men are being “demonized,” and he plans to fight for change.

The Cosby, and soon to be R. Kelly spokesperson, told The Blast that both Bill and Camille Cosby are aware that he’s in talks with the R&B singer, and they have no problem with it. He also plans on continuing his work with Cosby.

