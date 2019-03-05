CLOSE
Entertainment
Entertainment News

[WATCH] R. Kelly Defends Himself In Explosive Interview Excerpt

Embattled singer R. Kelly has come out swinging in new interview he conducted with CBS’ Gayle King. In the emotional interview, Kelly, who has now been arrested and bailed out on child abuse charges, says he’s innocent of what he’s been accused of but does mention he’s being judged by his “past.”

In the clip provided by CBS, Kelly says he’s “fighting for his life.”

 

The full Kelly interview will air at 7 a.m. ET Wednesday morning on CBS Morning News.

At this point, is there any way for Kelly to defend himself?

