Mother Of Offset’s Oldest Daughter Shades ‘Ignorant’ Rapper On Instagram

Migos rapper Offset has been sharing intimate details about his personal life since releasing his solo album “Father of 4,” and now the mother of one of his children has responded by spilling even more tea that has sparked debate about parenthood among his fans across social media.

On Wednesday, Shya L’amour—who is the mother of Offset’s oldest daughter Kalea—took to Instagram to put him on blast for how he has portrayed their relationship.

“I stayed silent nine months of my pregnancy and the first year of her life,” L’amour wrote. “But I has to speak up for myself cuz I’ll be damned if my daughter see or hear this in the future and think I was just out here living a thot life and didn’t know who my bd was!”

K I N G S & Q U E E N S pic.twitter.com/gS7wSdqRJP — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 28, 2019

Her response comes after Offset touched on his relationship with L’amour on his latest album. As reported by Complex, on the opening track he raps, “Kelea you was my first, first daughter. I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry. Tell the truth I ain’t really know if I was your father.”

This sparked discussion about his relationship with L’amour during a new interview on The Breakfast Club. He also claimed to not know L’amour as well as his other baby mamas. But L’amour is firing back, claiming it was Offset’s decision to be absent from their daughter’s life.

“You CHOSE not to see bout her,” her IG caption read. “You CHOSE to remain ignorant!!”

She previously slammed the hip-hop star last year in response to Offset saying he has all his children’s names tattooed on his body, except Kalea’s.

Meanwhile, during his Breakfast Club interview, when co-host Charlamagne tha God asked if he was scared to lose his famous wife Cardi B, he replied, “For sho! Yeah!”

The couple are reportedly working through their marital challenges following endless reports about Offset’s infidelity.

“You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow,” he said.

Offset also revealed that he and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper are attending marriage counseling.

“Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around,” he said.

Scroll up to watch his full Breakfast Club interview via the clip above.

