Cardi B Delivery Room Footage Is Intense In Newly Released Offset Clip [Video]

So, one can conclude that Cardi B and Offset’s marriage is definitely back on track if she’s letting him use footage of her labor in the new teaser for his upcoming solo album.

The video was released Sunday night as Cardi B was cleaning up at the Grammys as the first ever solo female to win best rap album.

A L B U M : 2-22-19 D O C U M E N T A R Y: 2-22-19

Serving as a teaser to Offset’s upcoming solo album, the Migos rapper showed various moments of success in his life over the past year … ending with his wife in the delivery room in the throes of labor.

Offset’s new release is due February 22. Meanwhile,  Cardi credited their daughter Kulture with helping her finish her now-Grammy-winning album .

