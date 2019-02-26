Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

#RussRant: Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault Again

Leave a comment

A former Trump aide, who is a Black woman has accused him of groping her. But, no one believes her, Russ feels she isn’t believed because she’s Black. But Trump has literally said when he’s attracted to a woman “I just start kissing them,” so why is this so hard to believe? Take a look at the R. Kelly case, the media has been calling his victims “underage women,” and saying that “they dressed provocatively.” The similarity here is that the people being abused in these cases are Black women and girls.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Donald Trump , R. Kelly , RPMS , sexual assault

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close