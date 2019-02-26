‘Black-ish’ Star Marcus Scribner Scores First NAACP Image Awards Solo Nomination

Every young person has a moment where they notice a shift from childhood to adulthood. Maybe it’s when they graduate from college, pay their first bill or buy their first drink. For actors that moment may be when they’re nominated for their first award in one of the adult categories.

Marcus Scribner, 19, stars in Black-ish and has just graduated to the adult actors category. At just 14-years-old he began filming season one of Black-ish and at 16, he won an Image Award in the outstanding performance by a youth category.

Scribner plays Andre Johnson Jr. and is “super hyped” about this year’s awards and especially about his first nomination in the supporting actor category.

Scribner told BlackAmericaWeb.com that he’s excited “to be up there with such veteran actors and to be in such a big category.” He’s up against Jay Ellis from Insecure, John David Washington from Ballers, Laurence Fishburne also from Black-ish, and Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

But he’s also just excited for the ceremony and to “see everybody,” because “being at the NAACP Awards you always see something super dope,” he said.

As can be expected, working on set with the greats (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Lawrence Fishburne) is quite an experience. And as a young actor Scribner takes advantage of every opportunity to learn “from their comedic styles” as well as “their life experiences.” He believes the “ncredible opportunity that he’s been blessed with to work with such a great cast will really help further down the line.

This year Black-ish is leading all awards nominations with nine.

Black-ish nominated in the following categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy : Anthony Anderson

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Marcus Scribner and Laurence Fishburne

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin,

Outstanding Performance by a Youth: Marsai Martin and Miles Brown

The NAACP Image awards will air on TV One On March 30.

