Here’s How John David Washington Felt About He And His Father Being In Movies Out At The Same Time

Spike Lee’s latest nod to the cinematic world, BlacKkKlansman, explores racial tensions during the 70s when a Ron Stallworth, the first Black man to become a detective for the Colorado Springs Police Department. Stallworth, played by John David Washington, infiltrates the KKK using his voice. Together with his partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), the duo expose the White supremacist organization.

Based on the memoir by Ron Stallworth, BlacKkKlansman is the kind of movie that stirs your inner activist and reminds you how far we haven’t come as a society. Lee does a superior job portraying the parallel between the 70s and today. We caught up with the cast of the powerful film, who all opened up about working with Lee, the moment they received his phone call and their own racist experiences.



