Wendy Williams Is Set To Return To Her Talk Show On March 4

Wendy Williams is set to make her return to her self-named talk show on Monday, March 4. It’ll be her first time back since her health-related hiatus began in December.

“We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time,” the production company behind the show, Debmar-Mercury, said in a Thursday news release. “These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

Williams, 54, has been out recovering from a shoulder fracture and other issues, including complications from Graves’ disease.

The immune system disorder is a result of the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can lead to anxiety, tremors, weight loss, fatigue, irregular heartbeat and more. Though Williams has been fairly open about her health conditions — especially after fainting on live television last year due to dehydration — some celebrity news sites in December reported her friends were seriously concerned about Williams’ well-being.

“When I spoke to her, she just said she feels all of your love,” guest host Nick Cannon told a studio audience earlier this month. “And she knows that there’s probably a lot of questions that haven’t been answered and stuff but as someone who also deals with an autoimmune condition — I was diagnosed with Lupus before — I know that when you go through these things and these flare-ups and stuff, you never know. It’s day by day.“One day you can be strong, and the next day you can’t even get out of bed,” he added. “She sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you. And, yeah, we were tearin’ up!”

So, after a week of repeats, the “Wendy Williams Show” will return with original episodes featuring Wendy Williams herself starting Monday, March 4.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE